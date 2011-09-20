Samsung to Seek IPhone 5 Ban in South Korea

Samsung is attempting to ban Apple’s unreleased iPhone 5, the latest in nearly a dozen courtroom battles that spans the globe.



The Korea Times reports Samsung plans to file a lawsuit against Apple’s highly-anticipated iPhone 5 immediately following its launch, widely-expected in October.

“It would be impossible for Apple to sell its i-branded products without using our patents,” an unnamed Samsung executive told the paper. “We will stick to a strong stance against Apple during the lingering legal fights.”

If Samsung succeeds in banning Apple’s new iPhone, the ruling will give the South Korean handset maker ammo to force settlements in other areas of the world, such as Germany, where Apple succeeded in banning Samsung’s Galaxy tablet.

The two companies have taken their fight across the globe, in courtrooms from the U.S. and Australia to parts of Europe and Asia.

The spate of suits is due largely to the flawed U.S. patent system that assigns similar software rights to several different companies, essentially giving multiple companies the right to the same patent.

The result has pushed tech companies to rush to buy troves of patents to defend from lawsuits, not by claiming the rights to the inventions, but rather in an attempt deter lawsuits by threatening countersuits in a mutually-assured destruction arms race.

Samsung’s move to bring the fight to its home turf is another tactic to settle the wide-reaching right between the two tech titans, and unlikely to affect consumers lining up to buy Apple’s highly-anticipated device.

This post originally appeared at Mobiledia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.