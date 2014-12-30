A Better Version Of The Galaxy Note 4 With Super Fast Internet Is Coming Soon

Business Insider The Galaxy Note 4

Samsung is releasing a new version of the Galaxy Note 4 in Korea that it says can connect to the internet much faster than the current model (via 9to5Google).

The company says the new LTE-A Tri Band CA-enabled Galaxy Note 4 will offer download speeds as fast as 300 megabits per second (Mbps).

To put that in perspective, the average download speeds on 4G LTE networks in the United States is 6.5 Mbps, according to data collected by OpenSignal in February.

Samsung claims that at this rate, you’ll be able to download 10 songs in one second.

Samsung’s new version of the Note 4 is capable of aggregating three different types of frequency bands into a single connection, which enables it to pick and choose connections with the most optimal bandwidth. This is why the new Note 4 can download files and connect to the internet much more quickly than your standard LTE smartphone.

The technology is known as carrier aggregation, which tech blog GigaOM describes as “duct taping two LTE transmissions together.”

In this case, however, it would probably be more like duct taping three LTE transmissions together since Samsung’s new Note 4 aggregates three different frequencies.

Samsung previously offered a carrier aggregation edition of the Galaxy S4, but it was only available in Korea, just like the new Note 4. That’s because carriers in the US haven’t fully launched these types of aggregation networks like other regions including Korea and Australia have.

AT&T has been testing carrier aggregation in Chicago, but there aren’t really any devices that support the technology yet in the US.

In addition to carrier aggregation, multiple reports have suggested that the new Galaxy Note 4 runs on a different processor than the standard model that’s equally fast, although Samsung’s announcement doesn’t mention this.

Samsung hasn’t said exactly when the phone will launch or how much it will cost.

