Samsung Brilliantly Decides To Release A Gold Version Of The Galaxy S4

Samsung has a gold version of its Galaxy S4 coming, according to a tweet from Samsung Arabia.

It looks like this is aimed at the Mid-East markets, and may not be a global launch. (We’re getting clarity from Samsung PR on this and will update when we get details.)

Still, that hasn’t stopped people on Twitter from snarking about Samsung copying Apple, which just released a gold iPhone, which is a smash hit.

We have no idea if Samsung was planning this gold S4 long in advance, or if it was really reactionary.

Either way, who cares?

Apple proved consumers want a gold phone. If Samsung can manufacture and sell gold phones to people that don’t like iPhones, then why wouldn’t it do it? Because it’s worried the techno snoots of Twitter are going to make fun of it?

Introducing the new #GalaxyS4 Gold Edition – for a style that’s uniquely yours! pic.twitter.com/XkFu4zceHT

— SamsungMobileArabia (@SamsungMobileME) September 25, 2013

