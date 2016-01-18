Samsung could be looking to make the iPhone's 'Live Photos' feature for its own phones

Samsung could be looking to introduce a Live Photos-style feature in the Galaxy S7, according to a report from Android Geeks.

Live Photos, which launched with the iPhone 6s, uses images taken before and after the shutter button is pressed to create a short, GIF-like image. Apple touted the advantages when photographing children as a potential use case for Live Photos.

The Samsung version, which has not been confirmed by the company, could be called either Timeless Photo or Vivid Photo, according to the report.

Unlike Live Photos, the creation will not capture audio. However, this means it can be exported as a GIF making it instantly shareable to Facebook, Twitter, and so on. Facebook had to build Live Photos into its app after Apple released the iPhone 6s.

The Galaxy S7 will, according to reports, come in several versions, including the Edge, Note, and Galaxy. The release date is rumoured to be in March.

