Samsung is going to include an AI assistant in its next phone

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S8 — its next smartphone, expected to launch next year — will come with its own AI virtual assistant, Bloomberg reported, to compete with Apple’s Siri, the Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Echo.

The electronics giant needs to redeem itself from its exploding Galaxy Note 7 fiasco which wiped out 13.5% of its market share, and it’s attempting to do so with the Galaxy S8 — claiming the AI it will integrate is “unlike other existing AI-based services.”

Samsung will integrate a digital assistant created by the inventors of Apple’s Siri — “Viv” — having acquired its creator, Viv Labs, last month. Viv Labs has long said that Viv outpaces Siri, but Viv is not the only AI digital helper to challenge Siri.

Google’s new Pixel phone launched to positive reviews, largely because of the Google Assistant. The search giant has integrated its Assistant into Google Home — a voice-controlled home-speaker — and it has been well reviewed as a competitor to Amazon’s Echo, powered by Amazon’s Alexa software.

Samsung has plans to integrate “Viv”, with home appliances as well as smartphones. Injong Rhee, CTO of the Mobile Communications business at Samsung Electronics, said: “Viv was built with both consumers and developers in mind. This dual focus is also what attracted us to Viv as an ideal candidate to integrate with Samsung home appliances, wearables and more, as the paradigm of how we interact with technology shifts to intelligent interfaces and voice control.”

