Samsung is going to build a crucial part of the new iPhone

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Apple might be at war with Samsung, but it’s still relying on the Korean company to build an important part of the latest iPhone.

Apple Insider reports that Samsung is going to develop the DRAM chip for a rumoured iPhone refresh that could take place this year.

The information here comes from the Korea Times, which reported that Samsung is going to make at least half of the DRAM chips for what is being referred to as the iPhone 6S.

Apple doesn’t build all of its chips itself. Instead, the Cupertino company relies on other manufacturers to produce many of the inner working of the iPhone.

Apple might be ramping up the competition with Samsung, reportedly poaching its battery experts, but it is still prepared to let Samsung do the hard work to make one of the most important iPhone chips.

What we don’t yet know is whether Samsung will build the new “A9” chips that Apple will include in its refreshed iPhone line-up. The most recent rumours suggest that, yes, Samsung will build the A9 chips — showing that Apple isn’t yet prepared to move to alternative suppliers to spurn Samsung.

