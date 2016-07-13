Samsung is going to announce the new Galaxy Note phone on August 2

Samsung’s next Galaxy Note phone is coming August 2.

The company sent invitations to the press Tuesday afternoon for an event at 11 a.m. US Eastern Time at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

This will be Samsung’s sixth-generation Galaxy Note, although early rumours suggest it will be called the Galaxy Note 7 to put the naming line with the company’s flagship Galaxy S7 series.

Evan Blass, a journalist with an excellent track record of accurately leaking gadget specs, has already reported a lot of what to expect from the Note 7. Blass says the phone will have a 5.7-inch screen, 12 MP camera, and an iris scanner for unlocking the phone. It will also be water resistant, just like the Galaxy S7.

Couple confirmed specs: 5.7″ QHD SAMOLED, 64GB + microSD, 12MP DualP / 5MP, IP68, black/silver/blue

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 25, 2016

There have also been some rumblings from various sources that the Note 7 will only come in a curved-screen “Edge” version, like the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. However, rumours are pretty thin on what to expect as far as software features.

Tech Insider will have all the news about the new Galaxy Note 7 when it hits on August 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.