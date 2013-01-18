Samsung Is Going To Announce A Smaller, Cheaper Tablet Next Month To Take On The iPad Mini

Samsung’s commercial for the Galaxy Note 10.0 featuring

Photo: YouTube

Samsung will announce a new 8-inch version of its Galaxy Note tablet at the Mobile World Congress next month, according to SamMobile.SamMobile is often accurate with Samsung-related leaks, so we’re inclined to believe this report.



The Galaxy Note 8.0 will likely be a “cheap rival” to Apple’s iPad Mini (which has a 7.9-inch screen) and include a stylus for doodling and taking notes. It’ll run the latest version of Android called Jelly Bean.

Samsung’s current flagship tablet is the full-sized Galaxy Note 10.0. We reviewed that device several months ago, but found it to be inferior to other Android tablets like Google’s Nexus 7. As good as Samsung’s smartphones are, it still has a lot of work to do in the tablet space.

The Galaxy Note 8.0 announcement next month also means it’ll likely be a few more months before Samsung announces its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S IV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.