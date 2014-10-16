Samsung Is Testing Insanely Fast Technology That Will Make Your Phone '30 Times' Quicker

Samsung says it’s made a couple of breakthroughs in terms of wireless network connectivity — which could mean your phone will be able to connect to the web 30 times faster that it does today.

The company has been testing 5G network speeds for the past few months, but just broke a record for the speediest data transfer, according to its Samsung Tomorrow blog. During its tests, the company clocked 7.5 gigabits per second, or 940 megabits per second, which is said to be among the fastest 5G data transmission rates recorded.

If those numbers are accurate, that would be an insanely fast connection. Speeds in the 60Mbps range are considered to be pretty fast by 4G LTE standards. Samsung says the 5G technology it’s working on will bring in network speeds that are 30 times as fast as the 4G LTE networks we’re used to today.

What’s more, the company claims it was also able to maintain a 150Mbps connection in a moving vehicle travelling at about 62 miles per hour.

Samsung says its test is the first successful 5G trial to take place outside as well, as it claims all other tests are typically performed indoors in laboratories.

Despite Samsung’s findings, it’s unlikely that we’ll see 5G networks roll out anytime soon. Experts have previously said that early deployment will begin in 2020, and widespread adoption is expected around 2024.

When 5G does eventually roll out, it’s likely to be focused on supporting various types of connected devices rather than sheer speed.

“If you say speed is the real thing we need to improve in 5G, you’re missing the point,” Tod Sizer, vice president of the Wireless Research Program at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs told Business Insider in July.

Samsung’s announcement comes just two days after it also claimed to discover a new Wi-Fi breakthrough that would allow users to download one gigabyte in just 3 seconds.

Check out Samsung’s demo video below.

