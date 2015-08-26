We got our closest look yet at Samsung's next smartwatch, and it's gorgeous

Samsung teased a new smartwatch called the Gear S2 at an event where it unveiled its newest smartphones, the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+.

Just last week, Samsung released its own teaser on its YouTube account, which allows us to get a longer, closer look at the S2 than we did at the event.

On Tuesday, Samsung’s US chief of design Dennis Miloseski gave us a sneak peak from his Instagram account of the Gear S2 and what it might look like on someone’s wrist, which gives us a slightly better idea of its size.

It looks really nice:



We’d go as far as to say that it looks better than the Apple Watch.

But very little is known about the Gear S2, but we can discern that it at least has a fitness app, heart rate monitor, and some gorgeous looking watch faces. Samsung will announce all the final details for the watch at an event in Berlin on September 3.

