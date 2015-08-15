Samsung showed off its new smartwatch in a bizarre space-age photoshoot --  check out the pictures

Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Gear S2.

Samsung is officially launching its new smartwatch, the Galaxy Gear S2, in September. But this hasn’t stopped it taking the chance to show it off early.

The South Korean electronics manufacturer teased the new device at its Galaxy Note 5 launch event on Thursday, and followed it up with a space-age photoshoot showing off the unreleased smartwatch alongside its other gadgets.

We first saw the photos over on the Verge.

Here's the Gear S2, alongside one of Samsung's new smartphones. Samsung Samsung launched two new smartphones at the event on Thursday -- the Galaxy Note 5, a phablet device, and the Galaxy S6 Edge+, a larger version of its Samsung Galaxy S6. Samsung The new S6 Edge+ has a 5.7-inch screen, and is a millimetre thinner than its smaller cousin. Samsung The S2 marks a break from tradition -- previous Samsung smartwatches have featured rectangular faces. Samsung Sources told Tech Insider that the Galaxy S2 features a rotating bezel around the face, which can be turned to navigate through apps and menus. Samsung Source. 'Next' might be free, but Samsung's new devices certainly aren't. Samsung There's no word yet on pricing for the Gear S2 -- it hasn't been (formally) announced yet. But Samsung's previous smartwatch, the Gear S, retailed for £329 ($384 in the US) when it launched. Samsung Source and source. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 5 will start at $700 (via T-Mobile) for the base model, while the S6 Edge+ will be $780 and up. Samsung Source. If you're looking to pick up a Note 5 in the UK or elsewhere in Europe -- sorry! Samsung currently has no plans to launch the new device outside of Asia and America. Samsung Note devices are typically announced in September, but this year Samsung brought it forward -- almost certainly to get the jump on Apple's iPhone announcement, also scheduled for September. Samsung However, Samsung's big day still had some disruption. Chinese upstart Xiaomi tried to steal its thunder by launching its own phablet phone, the Redmi Note 2, on the same day. Samsung Source. So far, none of Samsung's smartwatches have been big hits. Even the Apple Watch -- the best-selling smartwatch to date -- has been struggling with lacklustre sales. It remains to be seen if the S2 will be any different. Samsung

