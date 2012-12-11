Samsung Teases A Big Announcement Next Month, Could It Be The Galaxy S IV?

It looks like Samsung is planning something big for next year.



The company just released a teaser video for an impending announcement between Jan. 8 and 11, which coincides with the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The video gives almost no details, but hey! We can always speculate.

Our best guess is that Samsung is teasing its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S IV. The current Galaxy S III launched in May of this year, but there’s been a lot of talk lately of smartphone manufacturers –– including Apple –– accelerating their device release schedules to every six months or so.

The Galaxy S IV would be a good way to kick off Samsung’s year. The Galaxy S III is widely regarded as the best Android phone you can buy today, and it’s better than the iPhone in many respects.

So far, we haven’t heard much about the Galaxy S IV. Last week, Reuters reported that the phone could have an “unbreakable” screen. Other than that, we’re in the dark.

Here’s the video:

