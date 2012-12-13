Samsung 'Teaser' Ad Which Says And Shows Nothing Has Been Seen Nearly 400,000 Times In 3 Days

Photo: Dan Taylor / Flickr, CC

This is how crazy people are about new product news from Samsung right now: A “teaser” video the company released on Dec. 9 (see below), which says absolutely NOTHING, has already been viewed nearly 400,000 times.Since the company launched the big, flat Galaxy S III phone as a spoiler to Apple’s iPhone 5 launch — and then followed that up by launching the bigger, flatter Note 2 — consumers have become frenzied for new Samsung news.



Even when there’s no news.

That’s the case today with Samsung’s latest piece of viral video advertising. The spot feels like it was scripted as a Stephen Colbert-style spoof of a Samsung ad. It says only: “2013 … The World Awaits … Innovation Ideas Design Dreams Technology Wonderful The Future … Something New … Get Ready … January 8 – 11.”

Those are the dates of CES, the giant tech conference in Las Vegas at which big new products are often unveiled. We noted yesterday that Samsung does NOT look as if it’s going to launch an exciting new phone at that event.

And yet 362,000 people have viewed it on YouTube, looking for clues to Samsung’s next big (flat) thing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

