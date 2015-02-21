One of Samsung's crazy new curved ultra HD TVs may cost $23,000

Samsung showed off its new lineup of Ultra HD TVs in January, but it didn’t reveal how much they would cost or when they would be available. A new leak, however, reportedly reveals exactly how much each model would cost, and the most expensive curved configuration is priced at about $US23,000.

Here’s how the prices break down according to website hdguru.com, which CNET says has an “excellent” track record when reporting these types of leaks.

Curved TVs

88-inch UN88JS9500- $US22,999

65-inch UN65JS9500- $US5,999

65-inch UN65JS9000- $US4,999

55-inch UN55JS9000- $US3,999

48-inch UN48JS9000- $US3,499

Flat TVs

65-inch UN65JS8500- $US3,999

55-inch UN55JS8500- $US2,999

48-inch UN48JS8500- $US2,499

Samsung is calling its new TVs “the most seductive TVs of all time,” and each new television is powered by Tizen — an open source operating system similar to Android that Samsung uses for some of its devices.

Official pricing should be revealed in March, as CNET notes, and these prices are likely to fall throughout the year.

