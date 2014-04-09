Samsung Sued A Korean Newspaper For Writing A Negative Story About The Galaxy S5

Samsung sued Korean newspaper ET News for the equivalent of almost $US300,000 U.S. dollars for writing a negative story about the camera on the Galaxy S5.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Korean outlet Media Today. Samsung confirmed the lawsuit in a statement to Business Insider.

The ET News story said Samsung was having problems producing the camera on the new Galaxy S5 flagship phone. Samsung argued that the story wasn’t true and demanded a correction, but ET News wouldn’t budge.

Here’s the statement from Samsung about the lawsuit:

Samsung Electronics sought a correction from ET News following the publication of false claims that can hugely damage our business and brand value. In the interests of providing consumers with accurate information, we made a number of requests for the information to be corrected. Unfortunately this was ignored and we are now taking legal action as a last resort.

