Now Samsung Is Trying To Sue Apple Over The iPad Mini

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung filed a motion this week to amend its patent lawsuit against Apple to include the iPad Mini and new fifth-generation iPod Touch. The motion claims since Samsung didn’t know of the products when it filed the original lawsuit, they should be included since their design and software are so similar to other Apple products.



Here’s an excerpt of the filing via AllThingsD:

The iPod Touch 5, iPad 4, and iPad Mini have the same accused functionality as the versions of the iPod Touch and iPad that are already part of this case. As such, the proof of infringement of the patents-in-suit by the iPod Touch 5, iPad 4, and iPad Mini will be substantially the same as for other Apple devices already accused of infringement in this litigation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.