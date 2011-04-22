Samsung Copies Apple! This Time By Filing A Lawsuit Against Apple

Photo: Associated Press

Apple has accused Samsung of ripping off its ideas.So, it’s somewhat amusing that Samsung has decided to respond to Apple by filing what is basically a countersuit, saying Apple is infinging on its patents.



That’s right, Samsung is copying Apple’s idea of suing.

Samsung accuses Apple of infringing on 10 Samsung mobile patents for the iPhone and iPad. It is asking Apple to pay it for the patents it’s using. Samsung filed its suits in South Korea, Japan, and Germany.

