Samsung's Next Big Thing? A Pen And Voice Control For Your Tablet

We didn’t see many new mobile products from Samsung at the Consumer Electronics Show this year, but it’s pretty clear the company has a lot to show at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.Today, Laptop Magazine provides a hint at the tablets and smartphones Samsung plans to unveil in a Q&A with product marketing manager Ryan Bidan.



In the interview, Bidan says that Samsung may bring the same stylus used in with the Galaxy Note to other large tablets as well. Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

I think a pen interface continues to make a lot of sense across a number of screen sizes…the larger is more obvious of those. That’s about as specific as I can be without announcing a product.

We’re typically not crazy about using styluses on modern touchscreen devices. It just feels so…late 90s. Today’s touchscreens were made for fingers and multitouch gestures, not plastic pens. Most of the ones we’ve tried on tablets like the HTC Flyer don’t even feel like you’re interacting with the screen. There’s an awkward delay between when the stylus moves and the line appears on screen.

That being said, we did try Samsung’s Galaxy Note at CES and found the stylus to be more responsive than any other we’ve used. It wasn’t perfect, but it was the most natural-feeling stylus we’ve used.

Plus, the Galaxy Note’s handwriting recognition was nearly flawless, instantly turning our notes into typed out text. That could be very useful in work or education environments.

So maybe bringing that same technology to a full-sized tablet won’t be so bad. After all, the Note is already selling pretty well well overseas.

Here’s another neat nugget from the interview. Samsung is experimenting with voice control, motion control, and voice control on its devices:

We’re going to see a lot of work happen around things like the S Pen, voice, and the evolution of touch around 3D gestures, so free space type gestures, as well as facial recognition. We’re talking about interacting with your device without having to physically interact with it.

We’ve already seen this on Samsung’s new voice-controlled Smart TVs. It wasn’t very impressive. But if Samsung can work out the kinks and make it less gimmicky, perhaps there will be a real use for it.

You can read the full Laptop Magazine interview with Bidan here >

