Samsung Has Stopped Supplying Apple With Batteries For iPads And Macbooks

Apple is reportedly switching battery suppliers for its iPads and MacBooks.Samsung previously supplied batteries for Apple but has stopped, reports TechCrunch.



Apple now uses Chinese companies Amperex Technology Limited and Tianjin Lishen Battery.

It seems as if Apple is trying to place distance between itself and Samsung as the two company’s patent battle stretches longer.

For the iPad mini Apple opted to go with LG displays versus Samsung screens, which were used on the larger iPad.

TechCrunch points out that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook recently said on its quarterly conference call that Samsung is a crucial component partner and will remain so at least in the near future. But rumours continue to swirl that the supplier relationship between Samsung and Apple is in the process of eroding.

With Samsung increasing competition on the consumer smartphone front its unfortunate that the two companies can’t maintain their longstanding supplier relationship.

