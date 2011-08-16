Samsung Just Hired This Prolific Android Hacker Who Never Finished College

Photo: via Absolutely Android

Samsung Mobile just hired a top Android hacker named Steve Kondik, Engadget reports.He updated his Facebook profile to include Samsung under his “Employers” area.



Kondik is the founder of CyanogenMod, one of the most popular alternative operating systems for Android phones that add features and makes devices run faster.

Crafty Android users can update the “ROM” on their phones to take advantage of CyanogenMod.

Apparently, Kondik’s work on CyanogenMod won’t be involved with his work at Samsung. He’s proof that you don’t need to graduate college to land a big job in tech.

Update: Samsung just confirmed the hire with a congratulatory tweet at Kondik, also known as “Cyanogen.”

Need more evidence? This isn’t the first time a big tech company has scooped up a deft hacker:

These Young Troublemakers Got Hired For Hacking Apple, Facebook, And Microsoft >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.