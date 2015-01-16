Samsung May Launch A Round Smartwatch Next Month, And It Sounds A Lot Like The Apple Watch

REUTERS/Albert Gea The new Samsung Gear 2 smartwatch (L) and Gear Fit fitness band are displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 23, 2014.

Samsung has already released six smartwatches over the past year or so, but its next wearable may significantly different — if the latest reports turn out to be true.

It’s expected to be the first Samsung smartwatch with a round face rather than a square one, and it may also come with some new features similar to those of the Apple Watch.

Blog SamMobile just published a new report with a ton of details (via PCWorld), and here’s what we know about it so far:

The watch is currently being referred to as “Orbis” internally.

It will come with a digital crown just like the Apple Watch, but Sam Mobile’s sources didn’t mention what it would be used for.

Samsung’s new watch will also have a rotating bezel that surrounds the screen. This may be similar in functionality to Apple’s digital crown, Sam Mobile says, meaning you might be able to rotate it to zoom in or out.

Developers will be able to build new features that will work with this rotating bezel.

There’s no word on the price, but Sam Mobile says it will probably cost more than the Gear S.

We expect to learn more about the watch next month — Business Insider’s Steve Kovach reports Samsung may unveil it during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona along with two versions of the Galaxy S6 phone.

