Samsung's Smartphone Shipments Continue On A Steady Clip

Samsung shipped 70 million smartphones last quarter, according to analysts polled by Reuters.



That’s a 10 per cent increase from the fourth quarter, typically the smartphone market’s largest by volume. Conversely, the first quarter is usually the worst and it is normal for the market to experience a decline.

But Samsung seems impervious to declines. As we discussed last week, Samsung has not had a negative quarter of smartphone shipments growth. It should get an even bigger boost this quarter after the Samsung Galaxy S4 goes on sale in mid-April.

Samsung will remain the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world for the foreseeable future. If history is any indicator, iPhone shipments, lately boosted by the new iPhone 5, will experience a substantial drop-off in growth, and possibly even a decline. Yes, Apple is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the U.S., but that’s an increasingly irrelevant statistic as the market has gone global.

