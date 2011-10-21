Boom: Samsung Ships 20 Million Phones In Q3, Beating Apple

Photo: Screenshot

It looks like Samsung is going to be the world’s top smartphone maker for at least one quarter, the Wall Street Journal reports.Samsung smartphone shipments are expected to be 20 million for calender Q3, say the Journal’s sources. Apple’s sales for the same period were 17.1 million.



It’s worth noting the distinction here: Samsung is talking about shipments, Apple is talking about sales.

It’s possible Samsung sold fewer phones than Apple.

Either way, we expect Apple to blow away Samsung this holiday quarter. Apple’s iPhone sales fell off a cliff in September when consumers found out a new phone was coming in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.