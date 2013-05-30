Samsung Is Blowing Past Apple In Smartphone Market Share

Analyst Mary Meeker gave a presentation at AllThingsD’s D11 conference today on the latest Internet trends.



One thing that stood out: the outstanding growth Samsung has seen in its smartphone business. According to Meeker, Samsung only held 4% of the global smartphone market versus Apple’s 16% in 2010.

Fast forward to the end of 2012, and Samsung held 29% of the market versus Apple’s 22%.

In short, Samsung’s global smartphone market share is growing at a much faster pace than Apple’s.

Here’s the chart from Meeker:

