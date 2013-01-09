Here's Your Complete Look At Samsung's New Smart TV

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Samsung has an early head start with the future of TVs, and its latest iteration of Smart TVs are the best yet. The new Smart TVs, which will go on sale later this year, use a technology called S Recommendation that allows you to speak to your TV and discover shows you’d want to watch.



For example, you can ask “When is the next episode of CSI?” and the TV will tell you. (Samsung sucks in data from your cable or satellite provider.)

Besides S Recommendation, Samsung’s new line of TVs take advantage of a new interface called the Smart Hub.

The Smart Hub allows users to easily browse what’s currently on: TV, Movies and TV Shows, streaming content from services like Netflix or Amazon, and even your personal photos and videos.

While the technology isn’t perfect yet, the demo we saw had some network errors and other hiccups, it’s the closest solution we’ve seen to finally fixing the clunky interfaces from our cable and satellite providers.

Keep in mind what you’re about to see isn’t the finalised product.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.