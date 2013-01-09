Here's Your Complete Look At Samsung's New Smart TV

Samsung has an early head start with the future of TVs, and its latest iteration of Smart TVs are the best yet. The new Smart TVs, which will go on sale later this year, use a technology called S Recommendation that allows you to speak to your TV and discover shows you’d want to watch. 

For example, you can ask “When is the next episode of CSI?” and the TV will tell you. (Samsung sucks in data from your cable or satellite provider.)

Besides S Recommendation, Samsung’s new line of TVs take advantage of a new interface called the Smart Hub.

The Smart Hub allows users to easily browse what’s currently on: TV, Movies and TV Shows, streaming content from services like Netflix or Amazon, and even your personal photos and videos.

While the technology isn’t perfect yet, the demo we saw had some network errors and other hiccups, it’s the closest solution we’ve seen to finally fixing the clunky interfaces from our cable and satellite providers. 

Keep in mind what you’re about to see isn’t the finalised product.

First, here's a better look at Samsung's newest 4K Ultra HD TV. It's a beauty.

All of these TVs will take advantage of Samsung's latest Smart TV technology.

First, we'll start with the S Recommendation with voice technology. This is like Apple's Siri for your TV.

S Recommendation makes it very easy for you to tell your TV what you want to watch.

We got a personal demo of exactly how the tech works.

Everything is centered around the remote. You speak into the remote and interact with the TV via the trackpad.

Once the microphone shows up at the top of the screen you can speak into the microphone.

The Smart TV quickly gave us some recommendations like CNN, Starz, the movie channel, and more. The more the TV gets to know you, the better recommendations it will provide.

Next, we asked the Smart TV to find us some movies starring Tom Cruise. It was pretty accurate.

SAI's gadgets editor Steve Kovach got to test out the technology.

One person in our test group had a thick accent, but the technology was able to decipher exactly what he was saying and provided results.

Once our demo was done we explored some of Samsung's other TV technologies. Here we saw a demo of a children's game that used motion technology similar to Microsoft's Xbox Kinect. You're able to draw and paint on the screen by waving your hands in front of the screen.

Samsung's new Smart Hub allows users to break down their TV experience into five categories: Social, Movies & TV Shows, On TV, Apps, and Music.

We started at the Social section. You can view recommendations from Facebook and Twitter friends.

Here's what social looks like. It's a stream of what friends are watching and what they suggest you watch.

Next up was the On TV section. This pulls in information from your cable or satellite provider.

Depending on what time of the day it is, the TV can recommend shows you may be interested in. If one of your favourites is coming on later you can have the TV remind you.

Movies & TV shows pulls in information from content provides like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and more.

The Movie & TV interface is striking. It looks great in HD.

Finally, the Photos and Videos section pulls in your own photos and other media and displays it beautifully on the TV.

The app selection was much bigger than we thought with big names like Spotify, BBC, MTV and others.

