Here's Your Complete Look At Samsung's New Smart TV

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Samsung has an early head start with the future of TVs, and its latest iteration of Smart TVs are the best yet. The new Smart TVs, which will go on sale later this year, use a technology called S Recommendation that allows you to speak to your TV and discover shows you’d want to watch.
For example, you can ask “When is the next episode of CSI?” and the TV will tell you. (Samsung sucks in data from your cable or satellite provider.)
Besides S Recommendation, Samsung’s new line of TVs take advantage of a new interface called the Smart Hub.
The Smart Hub allows users to easily browse what’s currently on: TV, Movies and TV Shows, streaming content from services like Netflix or Amazon, and even your personal photos and videos.
While the technology isn’t perfect yet, the demo we saw had some network errors and other hiccups, it’s the closest solution we’ve seen to finally fixing the clunky interfaces from our cable and satellite providers.
Keep in mind what you’re about to see isn’t the finalised product.
First, we'll start with the S Recommendation with voice technology. This is like Apple's Siri for your TV.
Everything is centered around the remote. You speak into the remote and interact with the TV via the trackpad.
The Smart TV quickly gave us some recommendations like CNN, Starz, the movie channel, and more. The more the TV gets to know you, the better recommendations it will provide.
One person in our test group had a thick accent, but the technology was able to decipher exactly what he was saying and provided results.
Once our demo was done we explored some of Samsung's other TV technologies. Here we saw a demo of a children's game that used motion technology similar to Microsoft's Xbox Kinect. You're able to draw and paint on the screen by waving your hands in front of the screen.
Samsung's new Smart Hub allows users to break down their TV experience into five categories: Social, Movies & TV Shows, On TV, Apps, and Music.
Here's what social looks like. It's a stream of what friends are watching and what they suggest you watch.
Depending on what time of the day it is, the TV can recommend shows you may be interested in. If one of your favourites is coming on later you can have the TV remind you.
Finally, the Photos and Videos section pulls in your own photos and other media and displays it beautifully on the TV.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.