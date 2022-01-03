Samsung is integrating an NFT marketplace into its smart TVs

‘s The Frame TV Samsung

Samsung is making digital art more accessible through its new TV lineup.

This year, customers will be able to buy and sell NFTs through an integrated platform available on select smart TVs.

The latest feature is among many others that Samsung is introducing to elevate user experience.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is allowing its customers to buy and sell non-fungible tokens through an integrated platform that will be available on select smart TVs, including Micro LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame, according to an announcement Monday.

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” the company told The Verge. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favorite art — all in one place.”

Samsung is eyeing a launch of the NFT platform later this year. The latest feature is among many others it’s introducing to elevate user experience.

Prior to this, Samsung had already been investing in related projects, particularly through Samsung Next, its venture capital arm. Investments include Axie Infinity, Dapper Labs, Forte, The Sandbox, and SuperRare.

NFTs — digital representations of artwork, sports cards, or other collectibles — surged in popularity in 2021 as major investors from Hollywood to Wall Street jumped in on the craze.