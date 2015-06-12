Samsung invented a crazy mirror that can show you how clothing looks on you before you buy

In the future, Samsung wants your mirror to act as a virtual fitting room.

At an event in Hong Kong, the company unveiled a new type of mirror that also functions as a screen with cameras inside.

The mirror would likely be aimed at retail stores, enabling shoppers to potentially view information about the product they’re trying on or digitally try on items before they purchase them.

Samsung also says the mirror can be used to “virtually” try on items. So, for example, if you’re at home, you would theoretically be able to choose outfits from a shopping app and see what they look like on your own body in the mirror.

The mirror senses movement too, since it has Intel’s Real Sense 3D cameras hidden inside that can record video. So, for example, the camera would be able to track your movement, record a video, and overlay virtual clothing onto your body so that you can see what it looks like before you buy. The cameras can pick up your voice too, so there’s the potential option to control the mirror with your voice.

Samsung is pitching these mirror displays as ideal for businesses such as clothing retailers and car dealerships, but the company’s press release says they may eventually replace traditional mirrors in the home. Imagine being able to browse relevant information, such as the weather, as you’re getting dressed in the morning, or seeing what an outfit looks like on your body before you order it online.

Samsung is calling this the most “advanced” mirror display of its kind for commercial use, but we’ve seen similar products in the past. For example, earlier this year a developer built a smart mirror that runs on Android.

