Samsung Is Making Its Own Hour-Long Sitcom Starring A Fictional Employee

Samsung is working on its own sitcom that will center on a fictional employee, which will be released via YouTube and social media, ZDNet Korea reports.

The series, which will be called “Best Future,” will be written to portray a “young Samsung” that people in their 20s and 30s would want to work for, the reports says.

Samsung is taking the name of the series quite literally. The main character, a woman who works at Samsung in the series, will be named Mirae, which ZDNet Korea said means “future” in Korean. The male lead, who shares a boarding house with Mirae, will be named Chaego which means “best” in Korean.

Samsung The sitcom is being filmed at Samsung’s headquarters.

The entire series will consist of six 60-minute episodes and will be released sometime next month. Samsung filmed the episodes at its Seoul headquarters and offices in Suwon, Korea.

This isn’t the only web-based sitcom Samsung has released. Last year, the company launched a sitcom called “Endless Energy” that focused on its hiring policy and employee philosophy, according to ZDNet Korea.

Samsung Samsung’s sitcom will also be part musical, the company says.

Samsung is describing the show as a Musicom — i.e. a combination of a musical and sitcom, according to a blog post on its website.

Let’s just hope this series is received at least a little better than Samsung’s hour-long Broadway-themed keynote presentation from last March when it introduced the Galaxy S4 at Radio City Music Hall.

