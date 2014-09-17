Samsung Is Making Its Own Hour-Long Sitcom Starring A Fictional Employee

Samsung is working on its own sitcom that will center on a fictional employee, which will be released via YouTube and social media, ZDNet Korea reports.
The series, which will be called “Best Future,” will be written to portray a “young Samsung” that people in their 20s and 30s would want to work for, the reports says.
Samsung is taking the name of the series quite literally. The main character, a woman who works at Samsung in the series, will be named Mirae, which ZDNet Korea said means “future” in Korean. The male lead, who shares a boarding house with Mirae, will be named Chaego which means “best” in Korean.
The entire series will consist of six 60-minute episodes and will be released sometime next month. Samsung filmed the episodes at its Seoul headquarters and offices in Suwon, Korea.
This isn’t the only web-based sitcom Samsung has released. Last year, the company launched a sitcom called “Endless Energy” that focused on its hiring policy and employee philosophy, according to ZDNet Korea.
Samsung is describing the show as a Musicom — i.e. a combination of a musical and sitcom, according to a blog post on its website.
Let’s just hope this series is received at least a little better than Samsung’s hour-long Broadway-themed keynote presentation from last March when it introduced the Galaxy S4 at Radio City Music Hall.
