Samsung Apologizes For Sick And Dying Workers In Its Factories And Will Now Offer Compensation

AP Samsung CEO Kwon Oh-hyun.

Samsung apologized this week for doing nothing about sickened workers in some of its factories, even though some of them died from their illnesses.

In a statement to the Yonhap news agency and other Korean publications at a press conference, one of Samsung’s CEOs (there are three) Kwon Oh-hyun said a third-party agency will determine how much money the families of the victims will get.

“Several workers at our production facilities suffered from leukemia and other incurable diseases, which also led to some deaths,” he said. “We should have settled the issue earlier, and we are deeply heartbroken that we failed to do so and express our deep apology.”

However, Samsung did not say the conditions in its factories were directly responsible for the illnesses and deaths.

There has been increasing pressure on Samsung to address worker illnesses and deaths. A new independent movie called “Another Promise,” which featured a fictional Samsung-like mega corporation, showed the toll a worker’s death has on a family and gained a lot of attention after Samsung reportedly tried to limit screenings.

Meanwhile, Korean elected officials have been pressuring Samsung to respond to working conditions in its factories.

