Samsung: Apple Could Have Gotten The Idea For The iPad From "2001"

Apple sued Samsung for patent and “trade dress” infringement back in April. As part of that suit, Apple said that the Galaxy Tab ripped off the look and feel of the iPad.

But as Florian Mueller at FOSS Patents reports, Samsung filed a brief last night claiming that the idea of tablet computers has been around for years.

As evidence, Samsung filed a still from the 1968 Stanley Kubrick movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” that shows two astronauts using devices that look very much like iPads:

Here’s what Samsung says about the scene:

Attached hereto as Exhibit D is a true and correct copy of a still image taken from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” In a clip from that film lasting about one minute, two astronauts are eating and at the same time using personal tablet computers. The clip can be downloaded online at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ8pQVDyaLo. As with the design claimed by the D’889 Patent, the tablet disclosed in the clip has an overall rectangular shape with a dominant display screen, narrow borders, a predominately flat front surface, a flat back surface (which is evident because the tablets are lying flat on the table’s surface), and a thin form factor.

So obviously director Stanley Kubrick was a design genius. He was about eight years early with his prediction, though.

Here’s the full clip:

