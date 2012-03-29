Samsung's Galaxy Note May Not Be A Dud After All

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s polarising Galaxy Note phone has shipped more than 5 million units since its launch five months ago, according to the company’s Korean site. The Galaxy Note is a monster 5.3-inch phone-tablet hybrid that has become Samsung’s flagship device for the first part of this year. It also comes with a stylus for jotting down notes and doodles on the massive screen.



Samsung also plans to launch a 10-inch tablet version of the Galaxy Note later this year.

For a bit of context, Apple sold 4 million iPhone 4Ss during its first weekend. So that 5 million number for the Galaxy Note may not sound too impressive in comparison, but it’s pretty good for a single Android device.

