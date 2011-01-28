Samsung Ships 2 Million Galaxy Tabs

It’s not exactly as impressive as Apple‘s incredible 15 million iPads, but Samsung has announced that it has shipped 2 million of its Galaxy Tab tablets so far. (TheNextWeb) This is still a huge number for such a new market.



Samsung is increasingly proving to be the leader in Android devices, shipping a huge number of phones and tablets. If Android tablets end up being as huge as iPads (something which we think will be harder for tablets than for phones because of Apple’s economies of scale), Samsung could benefit hugely.

