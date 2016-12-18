This is the most beautifully designed TV we've ever seen

If you’ve grown weary of the flat black frame design that has permeated the design of television screens over the past decade, Samsung has the answer for you. The new Serif TV models its design off the letter ‘I’ and the profile shows it. Designed by French designers Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, it means to “break the expected lines of the recent evolution in the world of TVs.” It is available only in UK, France, Denmark, and Sweden so far.

