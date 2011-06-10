Side-By-Side Photos Of Samsung's MacBook Air Wannabe

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Thanks to the recent lawsuits between Samsung and Apple, Samsung has received a lot of criticism for copying Apple’s products.Based on brief time with Samsung’s new Series 9 laptop so far, those accusations feel true to me.



But it doesn’t matter. The Series 9 is a gorgeous piece of hardware, and has internal specs that beat the MacBook Air.

The Series 9 is one of the most well-designed and well-built laptops I’ve handled so far. And as a die-hard Mac user, that’s saying a lot.

I’ll have a full, in-depth review of the Series 9 next week, but enjoy the eye-candy in the meantime.

