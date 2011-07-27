Samsung's Galaxy S II Is Selling Like Hotcakes And It Hasn't Even Hit The U.S. Yet

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung has sold more than 5 million units of its Galaxy S II phone, TNW reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.While that number is nowhere close to the 20.3 million iPhones shipped last quarter, it’s a good sign for when the Galaxy S II finally launches in the U.S.



It’s very likely the Galaxy S II will launch in the States in August. Yesterday, a few images of AT&T’s version of the phone leaked out. That model includes a slide-out keyboard.

And today Engadget discovered a FCC filing for Sprint’s version of the phone that includes a 4G radio.

It’s likely Samsung is delaying the phone’s U.S. launch so it can compete with the iPhone 5, which should arrive in September.

Also Read: Our review of the Galaxy S II

