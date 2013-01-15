Samsung Has Sold 100 Million Galaxy Phones

A screenshot from one of Samsung’s Galaxy S III commercials.

Samsung announced this weekend that it has sold 40 million Galaxy S III phones, its flagship Android device, since it launched in May 2012.The tally brings the total number of Galaxy S phones sold to 100 million since the first Galaxy S launched in May 2010.



Most importantly, Samsung says the Galaxy S III is selling at a rate faster than any other Galaxy phone so far.

For comparison’s sake, the iPhone regularly sells ~40 million units per quarter.

