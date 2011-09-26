Samsung Sells 10 Million Galaxy S II Phones, But That's Hardly A Threat To The iPhone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung announced today that it has sold 10 million Galaxy S II smartphones worldwide in five months.While that’s nowhere close to the amount of iPhones sold (Apple ships more than 20 million iPhones every three months), it’s still very impressive for a single Android phone model.



That number will likely grow a lot now that the Galaxy S II is available in the U.S. It’s already available on Sprint, and will arrive on AT&T on October 2. T-Mobile should announce a launch date very soon.

Still, the competition is only going to get tougher once Apple announces the iPhone 5 on October 4.

