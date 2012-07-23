Samsung Says It Has Sold 10 Million Galaxy S III Phones So Far

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

In a statement to the Yonhap News Agency, Samsung says it has sold more than 10 million units of its flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.The Galaxy S III went on sale overseas less than two months ago. U.S. carriers began selling the phone in late June. Samsung did not provide specific sales numbers for the Galaxy S III.



At this rate, Galaxy S III sales could top 40 million by the end of 2012, according to the Yonhap report.

