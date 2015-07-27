Samsung has created a computer monitor that can charge your phone without wires

Samsung Placing your smartphone under the monitor’s screen will boost its battery.

Samsung just launched a really useful product.

According to The Verge, the company’s new SE370 monitor comes with built-in wireless charging. This means that you can just leave your phone on the stand at the bottom of its screen and your battery will get a boost.

But to use it like this you’ll have to have a phone that supports the Qi wireless charging, such as Samsung’s own Galaxy S6.

More than 80 different smartphones offer support for Qi, which is currently the most-used wireless charging standard in the world. It works thanks to embedded magnetic coils that generate a small electromagnetic field — smartphones and tablets that support Qi then convert this field into energy to replenish the device’s battery.

The Qi wireless charging technology is controlled by the Wireless Power Consortium, which has 200-plus members including Samsung, as well as Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, HTC, Verizon Wireless, and others.

The SE370 is designed for extended periods of screen use, with a mode that reduces the output of blue light to reduce eye strain. In a blog post announcing its release, Samsung said that the monitor has been optimised for gaming too, with less lag and a 4ms response time, so it can keep up with fast on-screen action. The monitor will be available in 23.6 inches and 27 inches.

