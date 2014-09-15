Samsung Says Apple's IPhone 6 Plus 'Imitated' The Galaxy Note's Big Screen

The iPhone 6 Plus is Apple’s biggest phone yet, and Samsung has noticed.

In a new ad for its Galaxy Note 4 smartphone, Samsung points out that its first large-screened Galaxy Note phablet launched in 2011, saying “naturally, when things are new and different, sometimes people aren’t ready for them.”

The TV spot focuses on how public opinion towards phablets has shifted over the years, citing a Mashable article that called the original Note “an unwieldy beast” and a Wall Street Journal review that mentioned Note users “look like you’re talking into a piece of toast.”

Today, Samsung argues that it’s graduated from being dismissed to imitated, a point that Apple CEO Tim Cook contested in a recent interview with Charlie Rose.

“Honestly …we could have done a larger iPhone years ago,” Cook said. “It’s never just about making a larger phone. It’s about making a better phone in every single way.”

Clearly, Samsung isn’t convinced.

