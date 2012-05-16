Will Samsung Make It Possible To Have A Crack-Proof Smartphone?

Photo: via Magerleagues on Flickr

Is it possible that future smartphone screens could be crack-proof?Current mobile devices are know to be fragile, so it makes sense Samsung could be pushing flexible displays to solve the problem.



Cult of Mac is reporting that Samsung is in talks with companies, possibly including Apple, to manufacture a more durable flexible OLED display.

The technology allows you to bend and twist the display without it cracking or breaking. It’s currently manufactured by Samsung. Samsung estimates that the flexible OLED display will replace current mobile LCDs by 2015. The display maker is currently testing OLED screens for future devices.

A rumour was floating around saying that Apple will use the technology in the next iPhone, but as 9to5Mac points out, that would result in a lower-resolution screen. It doesn’t make sense for Apple to move backwards.

