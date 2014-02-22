Samsung's New Phone Will Be ... Waterproof?

Samsung has a new teaser for its forthcoming Galaxy S5 phone.

The S5 will be revealed on Monday in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, a big industry event. We’ll be there with wall to wall coverage.

In the meantime, Samsung is serving this ad up. It’s a bunch of words.

The word that stands out: Wet. Is it possible Samsung has a waterproof phone coming?

