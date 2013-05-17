SAMSUNG: The Galaxy S4 Will Be Our Fastest Selling Smartphone Ever

Samsung says it expects sales of its Galaxy S4 to surpass 10 million units next week, Kim Yoo-chul at the Korea Times reports.



“We are confident that we will pass more than 10 million sales of the S4 next week. It is selling much faster than the previous model S3,” said Samsung Electronics co-CEO Shin Jong-kyun.

This would make it the fastest selling smartphone in Samsung’s history. The S3 hit the 10 million market after 50 days. The S4 went on sale April 26 in Korea, and April 27 in the U.S.

Shin attributed the sales success to a big marketing push.

This is good news for Samsung. The S4 didn’t get the best reviews. Most people think HTC’s One phone is a better phone. But, Samsung has a more powerful brand, and a bigger market budget, so it can still sell a lot of phones.

In terms of what this means for Apple, it’s hard to say. Samsung will take some of the high-end share this quarter with the S4, presumably.

In terms of context, Apple sold 5 million iPhone 5s in three days. So, Samsung, while popular, still doesn’t have that same level of pent up demand for its products.

