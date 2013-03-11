Alleged Photos Of The Samsung Galaxy S4 Appear On A Chinese Site

A Chinese forum supposedly has photos of the Samsung Galaxy S IV.



Before you get too excited about these photos, Rich Trenholm at CNET notes that this looks likes a Galaxy Note.

Most people are expecting the S IV to have a squarer shape. It’s possible this is the S IV phone but in the casing of a Galaxy Note.

Why would Samsung do this? Because it wants to test the phone’s guts without revealing what it would look like.

All that said, he could be wrong. This could be what it really looks like:



Photo: 52 Samsung

