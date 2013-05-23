Samsung's Galaxy S4 Is The Fastest Selling Android Phone In History

Samsung announced this morning that it sold 10 million Galaxy S4 phones.



The phone was released on April 27. This means its Samsung’s fastest selling smartphone, and the fastest selling Android phone of all time.

It’s nowhere near as impressive as Apple’s iPhone 5 opening sales. Apple sold 5 million iPhones in three days.

But, Samsung is a different company, with a different model. So, this is very good for Samsung.

Here’s the release, via BGR:

Samsung GALAXY S4 Hits 10 Million Milestone in First Month

(SEOUL–Korea Newswire) May 23, 2013 — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that global channel sales of its GALAXY S4, a life companion for a richer, fuller, simpler life, has surpassed 10 million units sold in less than one month after its commercial debut. Launched globally on April 27, the phone is estimated to be selling at a rate of four units per second.

The GALAXY S4 sets a new record for Samsung, generating sales quicker than any of its predecessors. Sales of the GALAXY S III reached the 10-million mark 50 days after its launch in 2012, while the GALAXY S II took five months and the GALAXY S seven months to reach the same milestone.

“On behalf of Samsung, I would like to thank the millions of customers around the world who have chosen the Samsung GALAXY S4. At Samsung we’ll continue to pursue innovation inspired by and for people,” said JK Shin, CEO and President of the IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

The GALAXY S4 was developed to enhance the meaningful moments in our lives through its innovative features and superior hardware. It has the world’s first Full HD Super AMOLED display that showcases images at their very best on a 5-inch screen with 441ppi. Equipped with a powerful rear 13MP camera, the GALAXY S4 also boasts a Dual Camera function that allows simultaneous use of both front and rear cameras. The GALAXY S4′s new and innovative software features include Air View and Air Gesture for effortless tasks, while it also keeps users up-to-date with information about their health and wellbeing using S Health.

Samsung GALAXY S4 is available in more than 110 countries and will gradually be rolled out to a total of 155 countries in cooperation with 327 partners.

Samsung is planning to introduce more colour variations to meet various consumer tastes and preferences. In addition to the currently available White Mist and Black Forest, new colour iterations will be added this summer, including Blue Arctic and Red Aurora, followed by Purple Mirage and Brown Autumn.

