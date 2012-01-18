Samsung: Sorry, We Don't Want To Buy RIM

Photo: YouTube

We previously reported that RIM was pushing hard to be bought by Samsung.But Samsung isn’t interested in acquiring the company, reports Reuters.



This all started when Jonathan Geller of BGR cited an anonymous source saying that RIM CEO Jim Balsillie was shopping the company around, meeting with any company that might be interested “in either a part or all of RIM, in addition to having talks about licensing.”

But Samsung spokesman James Chung said not only did the company have yet to be approached, but that “we haven’t considered acquiring the firm and are not interested.”

