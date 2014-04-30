Samsung Resumes Clippers Ads After NBA Bans Donald Sterling [THE BRIEF]

REUTERS/Mike Segar NBA commissioner Adam Sterling during his press conference banning Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the NBA for life.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Ad Age has a good story on how big brands are reacting to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to ban Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling after he was caught on tape making racist remarks. Samsung, which had suspended its ads during Clippers games, will resume running them now that Sterling has been banned.

ESPN’sBomani Jones has a pretty great counterpoint to all the brands (and fans) who have hemmed and hawed over Sterling’s remarks, pointing out that nobody seemed to care that Sterling was a racist when, as a realtor, he was sued by the Department of Justice for refusing to rent to black people.



Twitter reported its first quarter earnings yesterday, and its stock is down despite posting revenues that beat analyst expectations and more than doubled what the company pulled in during the same quarter a year ago. That’s because the service’s user base only grew to 255 million monthly active users from 241 million, missing analysts’ expectation of 257 million.

An anonymous individual claiming to be a former Google employee said the search giant stole from publishers on its AdSense network by banning them for dubious reasons right before Google was supposed to pay them. Google vigorously denied the scheme to Valleywag, calling the claims “complete fiction.”

In other Google news, the company said it would remove ads for certain “crisis pregnancy centres” after a pro-choice group conducted an investigation finding the ads violated Google’s policy against deceptive advertising. NARAL Pro-Choice America found that 79 per cent of the crisis pregnancy centres that advertised on Google said they provide medical services and abortions, when they are actually designed to offer counseling services aimed at steering women away from abortion.

MillerCoors is ending its relationship with Saatchi & Saatchi New York, which had been the lead agency on the Miller Lite account since 2012.

Adweek reports that the Digital Advertising Alliance has plans to unveil a one-click button that would allow people to opt out of behaviorally-targeted online advertising.

TBWA\Chiat\Day executive producer Justin Taylor is leaving to work at Nike as global digital brand director for basketball.

