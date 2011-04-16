Samsung's Getting Eco-Friendly With Its New Solar-Powered Android Phone

Photo: Samsung

Samsung officially announced its eco-friendly Android smartphone, the Replenish.The phone is made from 34% post-consumer recycled plastic and comes with a solar-powered battery cover that charges the device. There’s also a full QWERTY keyboard beneath the touchscreen.



Other than that, there doesn’t seem to be anything special about the phone. In fact, most of the specs are pretty weak compared to the other powerful Android phones available. It only has a 2 MP camera, a 600 MHz processor, and runs the outdated Android 2.2 Froyo.

But if you’re on a budget and looking for an Android phone with a keyboard, this phone could be a good option.

The Replenish will only be available on Sprint. No word on a release date or price yet.

