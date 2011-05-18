Samsung's "Eco-Friendly" Android Phone Feels Like A Cheap Gimmick

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung decided to surprise us today with it’s new “eco-friendly” phone, the Samsung Replenish.While the phone won’t exactly blow you away, it does come at a great price. You can get it for just $50 with a two-year contract from Sprint.



Not a bad price for a fully-functional Android phone.

But for most people, you’re probably better off with one of the higher-end Android phones. The Replenish is covered in bendy plastic that feels cheap. (That’s probably the point, since one-third of the phone is made from recycled plastic.)

In fact, the battery cover popped off when I squeezed the sides. Not a good sign.

The 2.8-inch touchscreen is pretty dull too. It’s nowhere near as bright and vibrant as the other Samsung phones I’ve used, although it is very responsive to touch.

A full QWERTY keyboard juts out the bottom of the Replenish. It’s pretty easy to type on, but I’m over physical keyboards at this point. Samsung’s touchscreen keyboards are smart enough to adapt to errors by now.

At the end of the day, the Replenish feels more like a marketing gimmick than a serious phone. It’s nice that it comes in recyclable packaging (if you ignore the plastic shrink wrap and twist ties, that is), but don’t expect too much as far as performance.

