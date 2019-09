Samsung posted two new ads to its YouTube page this morning promoting its flagship Galaxy S III smartphone. The two spots are recut from the longer, 90-second clip released last week, with some new footage added in.



Take a look at them below.

When you’re finished watching, check out our iPhone 5 review >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.